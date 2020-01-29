Wisetek to extend e-waste certification to all international sites

Company second in the world to join the e-stewards committed programme

Wisetek plans to extend its e-stewards certification globally within the next two years. E-stewards certification is an accredited, third party audited certification programme for ethically responsible electronics recyclers.

Currently in place at Wisetek’s American sites, it plans to extend the e-waste standard to all its international facilities within the next two years. Its Dublin and Cork facilities will both the part of the certification extension.

Wisetek, the advanced IT asset disposal (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services provider, is the second company in the world to have joined the e-stewards committed programme. It said it chose e-stewards certification to provide its clients with the most responsible and ethical standard for ITAD services.

“Wisetek’s ethics and culture ensures that we do not compromise on environmental and social responsibility, anywhere we do business,” said Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek. “Over the years, e-stewards has emerged as the industry gold standard consistent with that aim and this new agreement reflects our acknowledgement and honor of that standing.”

“We are very excited to be part of the growth trajectory of a company with the deservedly excellent reputation of Wisetek,” said Jim Puckett, founder of the Basel Action Network which operates the e-stewards programme.

“We’re gratified that they have done the analysis and concluded that among the various standards and partners out there, e-stewards is their choice to foster their requirements for ethics and excellence.”

TechCentral Reporters