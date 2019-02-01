Wisetek opens London base

Cork company brings asset disposal business to UK

IT asset disposal and manufacturing services provider Wisetek has officially opened a new operations centre in Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom.

The Cork headquartered company will provide asset and data disposal services to a number of multinational organisations in the Greater London and surrounding areas and will initially hire more than 10 employees.

“Wisetek’s expansion into the United Kingdom is a strategic decision to bring our unique data destruction and IT asset disposal operations to the thriving tech industry and business community in Britain,” said Sean Sheehan, CEO, Wisetek.

“London is the second most connected place for technology in the world after Silicon Valley, and the UK technology sector is growing almost three times as fast as the overall economy. As Wisetek expands across the globe, it is a logical step for the company to enter this market.”

Deirdre McPartlin, UK manager, Enterprise Ireland London, said: “Wisetek has a reputation and track record of excellence in customer service and delivery. The new office in Reading is an important milestone in the company’s growth and a demonstration of its commitment to stay close to customers and deepen relationships in the UK.”

The UK Government recently announced a circular economy strategy to combat the country’s waste problem. By the end of 2020, the government will consult on changing the waste electrical & electronic equipment (WEEE) initiative to incentivise more sustainable product design from producers and to increase recycling.

TechCentral Reporters