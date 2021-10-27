Wisetek launches e-commerce business for refurbished IT equipment

Launched to let consumers buy high quality refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse

Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services, has launched a new e-commerce business.

The Wisetek Store will enable consumers to shop online for high quality refurbished IT equipment and new accessories including laptops, phones, tablets, keyboards, and range of other hardware options.

According to the company, the store was launched to give consumers a channel to buy high quality refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse, without having to pay premium prices for brand new items.

Every item listed on the site undergoes a rigorous assessment process to determine its suitability, during which the hardware is thoroughly tested. Any existing data on the device is wiped, and the equipment is refurbished as necessary before it is certified to be listed and sold on the site.

“The launch of the Wisetek Store is an exciting development for Wisetek,” said Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek. “This new brand will be focused on the sale of IT equipment to consumers. Wisetek has traditionally focused on the business-to-business market, and this new venture is an indication of the rapid pace we have experienced in the growth of the company. We are continually exploring new ideas and markets while maintaining the high quality of service our customers are used to.”

The new site also serves as a further demonstration of Wisetek’s core value of sustainability, as it promotes the use of refurbished items, an environmentally friendly alternative to manufacturing new equipment.

Wisetek was established in Cork by Sean Sheehan in 2007. It has since expanded its international footprint to include facilities throughout Ireland, the UK, the USA, the Middle East and Thailand.

To mark the new e-commerce business, Wisetek has teamed up with treesontheland.com to plant one tree for every order that is placed on Wisetek Store.

TechCentral Reporters