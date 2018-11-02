Wiki Science photography competition seeks snappy ideas

A national science photography competition comes to Ireland for the second time, celebrating women in STEM. Wiki Science will take place until 30 November and is organised locally by Wikimedia Community Ireland. This competition aims to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research in Ireland by creating a store of quality images taken by members of the public that are free to use in education and outreach.

Photographers will compete in six categories: are people in science; microscopy images; non-photographic media; image sets; a general category; and a special prize for an image depicting women in STEM.

The entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges, with the six winners being announced at the Sci:Com conference on 12 December. These images will then be submitted to an international competition.

For more information visit www.wikimedia.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE

TechCentral Reporters