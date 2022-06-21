Wassenburg Medical invests €280k in TU Dublin partnership Healthcare company to establish Medical Device Decontamination facility at Grangegorman campus Life

Wassenburg Medical Ireland has invested €280,000 in a healthcare-driven innovation partnership with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

Global healthcare company will establish a state-of-the-art Medical Device Decontamination facility (MDD-Hub) on the university’s Grangegorman campus. The MDD-Hub is a landmark training suite custom-designed to reflect the working practice of a functional sterilisation unit in a healthcare environment.

Wassenburg Medical Ireland’s donation is in support of the University’s Transforming Tomorrow Campaign, which helps develop cutting-edge facilities for TU Dublin students.

“Medical devices are a cornerstone of modern medical practice, supporting diagnostics, surgery and therapy; however, their safe use requires that they are fully decontaminated before reuse,” said Rob Vavasour, managing director, Wassenburg Medical BV.

“Our company vision is to provide an infection-free, safe and user-friendly endoscope reprocessing process in every hospital or clinic, and we are delighted to support the development of the first practice-based Medical Device Decontamination training facility in Irish Higher Education. The MDD-Hub offers students a real-life learning experience to support quality healthcare delivery, meeting the clinical challenges of safe medical device decontamination.”

Identifying a skills gap for medical device reprocessing, the School of Biological and Health Sciences at TU Dublin launched the first national Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Level 7 programme in Medical Device Decontamination in 2016, with the welcome support of industry.

“In partnership with Wassenburg Medical Ireland, TU Dublin is well-positioned to establish the MDD-Hub as a national centre of excellence that provides a framework for best practice in healthcare and supports bench-to-bedside research to inform medical device decontamination in Ireland,” said associate professor Mary Hunt, head, School of Biological and Health Sciences. “The opening of the hub is the result of a long and fruitful collaboration with Mr Hugh O’Connor, authorised engineer in medical decontamination, Dr Celine Herra, senior lecturer and Medical Microbiologist in TU Dublin and Mr Rob Vavasour, managing director, Wassenburg Medical BV.”

Dr Hunt added: “The MDD-Hub is fitted with endoscopy, surgical, ultrasonic, ophthalmic and dental medical devices and clinical decontamination systems, including Sterilisers, Washer Disinfectors, Endoscope Washers and Ultrasound Probe Disinfectors, that facilitate authentic student-centred learning and expert teaching. This unique education facility will also provide a platform for professional development and an academic interface with market leaders in the medical device and clinical decontamination industry that supports research and product development in decontamination science and infection control.”

TechCentral Reporters