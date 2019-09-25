Voyego partners with Greenstorm Mobility to deliver e-bike marketplace

Service has launched across the EU Print Print Life

Voyego has partnered with Greenstorm Mobility to deliver an innovative European e-bike marketplace. The service has launched across the EU, including Ireland.

To date, the marketplace has had private dealers provide 80,000 new and 120,000 used bikes. Brand and model depending, prices range from €1,600 to €12,000. Typically, new bikes are discounted by 5% and up to 38% off used bikes. Further, its 800 private dealers can use the zero-commission platform to promote their e-bikes.

The travel and mobility division of the Comtrade Group, Voyego, was launched earlier this year. It is headquartered in Dublin and Berlin. The company drove the transformation of Greenstorm’s former online shop and has now created its centralised marketplace.

Greenstorm Mobility is extending its e-commerce offer to international end consumers, as well as its extensive dealer partner network. It ranked among the Financial Times’ 100 fastest-growing European companies.

Richard Hirschhuber, CEO of Greenstorm Mobility, said Voyego “designed and built a state-of-the-art digital technology platform for us in record time. This platform will now allow us to create a superior marketplace with 3000 dealers across the EU and most importantly provide them with a commission free platform to promote their goods.”

“Greenstorm Mobility is a very innovative fast-growing company that recognised the power of a truly digital marketplace to exponentially grow their business,” said Marko Javornik, general manager, Voyego. “We are proud that we were entrusted with developing the next generation e-bike marketplace, which brings a truly win-win business model to all involved stakeholders – the dealers, e-bike customers and Greenstorm Mobility as the platform operator.”

TechCentral Reporters