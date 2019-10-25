Vodafone announces 30 new positions in graduate programme

89% of Vodafone Ireland's graduate intake have secured permanent roles within the company

Applications for Vodafone Ireland’s 2020 Graduate Programme are now open.

The programme will give 30 graduates the opportunity to develop the skills to pursue career in digital specialities. College graduates from all disciplines are invited to apply.

Successful applicants will work for the company for 18 months, either in a commercial or technological capacity.

Those that secure a position within the commercial stream will divide their time between two of its departments; either in consumer, Vodafone business, commercial operations, strategy, HR or finance. While technical graduates will work between its technology and digital teams.

According to the company, 89% of the intake from 2015 to 2019 progressed to permanent roles within the company.

“For ten years now, Vodafone has been providing Ireland’s graduates with diverse and challenging experiences across the business and therefore kick-starting many careers in tech,” said James Magill, human resources director at Vodafone Ireland.

“The successful graduates will be given the opportunity to lead on fulfilling projects and challenging experiences within their chosen field of interest. In so doing, they will play a significant role in contributing to the continued success of the Irish business.”

Applications close 4 November 2019. Visit https://n.vodafone.ie/careers/graduates.html to apply.

TechCentral Reporters