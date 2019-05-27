Virtual Dementia Tour to guide care givers around Ireland

Sensor altering devices will allow visitors to experience the condition first-hand

Irish care provider Right at Home will bring its Virtual Dementia Tour to five locations across the country from 10-13 June.

Part of Carers Week 2019, the tour will improve understanding of dementia by allowing visitors to experience the illness first-hand.

Participants will be outfitted with sensor altering devices and will be guided by facilitators to conduct common everyday tasks.

The experience is open to medical and care professionals, dementia patients, their families and anyone interested in the condition. Admission is free.

In Ireland, more than 55,000 people have dementia. This figure is expected to double by 2036.

Announcing its details, David McKone, managing director of Right at Home, said: “The Virtual Dementia Tour is designed to provide visitors with a greater understanding of the difficulties experienced by people living with dementia.

“Visitors have vision, touch and sound distorted in a similar way to someone with dementia. This builds not only their understanding of the condition, but also their empathy for people affected by dementia.”

It will stop in Blanchardstown, Rathfarnham, Newbridge, Co Kildare, Douglas, Co Cork and Galway city centre.

Further information about the tour is available at www.rightathome.ie.

TechCentral Reporters