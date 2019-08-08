Virgin Media revenue up 3.5% for first half of 2019

Second quarter results for Virgin Media released today show year-on-year revenue growth of 3.5% to €225.9 million. The growth reflects a strong performance across mobile, cable, B2B and Virgin Media Television.

Service subscriptions totalled 1.1 million, and a further 19,000 homes and businesses connected to the network in the first half of 2019, bringing total premises to 941,400.

Virgin Media has seen a 43% year-on-year increase in mobile customers to 91,500 in the first six months of 2019.

Tony Hanway, Virgin Media Ireland Group CEO, said: “Through the strides we’re taking, we’re seeing a massive growth in consumer and business activity across our network. We’re continually investing in Ireland’s fastest broadband network and are already offering 500Mb speeds in towns and cities nationwide.

“In Virgin Media Television we continue to grow our audiences across our free-to-air channels and on demand services, achieving a 19% share of linear viewing in the first half of the year. Streaming of the Virgin Media Player increased by 61% year-on-year and 7% year on year for catch-up.”

