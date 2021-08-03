Virgin Media Ireland reports revenue of €224m for first half of 2021

Financial results for the first half of 2021 from Virgin Media Ireland have shown a 3% year-on-year increase in revenue to €224 million.

Customer figures for the year have continued to rise, including 5,000 new broadband, 22,500 new TV and 19,900 new mobile subscriptions.

Virgin Media Television delivered strong growth with an 18.2% average share of viewing, a rise of 11% year-on-year across its four entertainment and sport channels. TV advertising revenue was said to be recovering strongly as Covid-19 restrictions were rolled back but no set figure was provided.

The company also reported further progress on its carbon footprint reduction effort having achieved a 30% since 2017 with the aim of reducing it by a further a further 50% by 2025.

Tony Hanway, CEO Virgin Media Ireland, said: “Our continued investments in network technology and product innovation are ensuring that customers get the best-connected entertainment experience, all made possible by Ireland’s fastest broadband network. I’d like to thank each and every member of the Virgin Media team for a strong set of half year results and for continuing to work tirelessly right through the Covid crisis.”

