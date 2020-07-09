Vilicom to connect world’s largest offshore wind farm

Vilicom will provide a critical mobile network during the construction, development and deployment of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Ørsted’s Hornsea Two.

Currently in development off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea Two will comprise of 165 8.4MW turbines, across a 472km2 area, which will create a total power output of 1.4GW. Once complete in 2022, the site will generate enough clean electricity to power 1.3 million homes in the UK.

Vilicom said Hornsea Two will bring low carbon power to the UK, support economic growth in the Humber region, and make an important contribution towards UK renewable electricity generation.

Deployment of the UK-based wireless telecommunications provider’s communication infrastructure will positively contribute to the progress of the project.

Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom said: “The 4G communications network will enhance vital communication during the construction phase and the longer lifecycle of the site.”

Vilicom will “deploy a fully operational mobile network that spans the entire zone, allowing contractors and workers to have improved wireless access to data and information systems used during construction, as well as the ability to make regular cell calls using personal cell phone equipment,” added Keating.

After construction has completed, Vilicom systems will continue to remain in place to provide “essential communications for the operational and maintenance staff employed for the lifetime of the wind farm, ultimately aiding the seamless connection of hundreds of thousands of families to a sustainable source of energy,” Keating explained.

Patrick Harnett, senior programme director, Hornsea Two, Ørsted said: “Vilicom is a UK supplier who shares our vision on building a more sustainable future. In order to act on climate change, we need to make use of the best technologies available. “As we build larger offshore wind farms, our colleagues are required to travel further distances. Not only is there a requirement for reliable communication to support our construction technology, but it’s also imperative that our teams are able to remain connected to their families back home.”

