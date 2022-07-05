Viatel Technology Group acquires supportIT Deal follows ActionPoint deal last January Trade

Viatel Technology Group has acquired Dublin-based IT Services firm, supportIT for an undisclosed sum. This marks Viatel’s second acquisition in 2022, after the purchase of ActionPoint in January.

SupportIT managing director Joe McGivern said: “This is a very exciting day in the history of our company. From the beginning, supportIT has been focused on helping businesses get more from their IT by providing simplified effective solutions, with a hard focus on superior customer experience.”

“We are delighted to announce this acquisition, which shows the continued belief we have in our ActionPoint team and business, and points to a bigger growth opportunity for us all,” said Paul Rellis, CEO of the Viatel Technology Group.

SupportIT was founded by Joe McGivern in 2004. Headquartered in Dublin and supported by their Sligo office, supportIT specialises in the design, implementation and maintenance of IT Services for a wide range of businesses. The Company provides services to over 200 clients across a wide range of sectors including non-profit, financial services, manufacturing and distribution.

