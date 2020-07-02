US e-discovery company to create 20 jobs in Dublin

George Jon chooses Ireland for first international office Print Print Trade

E-discovery platform and consulting specialist George Jon is to create 20 jobs over the next three years at its first international office in Dublin.

In establishing a physical foothold in the EU and employing local, Irish application and infrastructure engineering talent, George Jon said it will be ideally positioned to service and grow its portfolio of EMEA clients. The company’s clients include the multinational accounting and advisory firms, multinational corporations, law firms, government agencies, and hosting service providers.

“The need for trained e-discovery experts in international business is truly universal,” said George Nedwick, CEO and founder, George Jon. “As the industry continues to grow and evolve, so too will George Jon’s operational and client service capabilities. We are very excited to take this monumental step and establish a second home in Ireland, a nation that shares our passion for innovation and champions the enterprising spirit.”

advertisement





“It is great news that George Jon is expanding operations through the establishment of their first international office in Dublin,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “This expansion will play an important role in the company’s global operations, and I wish George Jon every success and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

TechCentral Reporters