UPMC to create 60 Kilkenny jobs in global technology operations centre

Healthcare company UPMC has pledged to create 60 new jobs through the development of a new global technology operations centre in Kilkenny. The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

The new centre is expected to employ up to 60 skilled technology workers and other support staff over the next three years. UPMC is already in the process of hiring network, systems and security engineers, security and privacy analysts and other information technology managers.

Staff will temporarily be housed at MacDonagh Junction while the new UPMC offices are being completed.

The centre is being developed as part of the company’s international expansion.

“Our multinational business requires a technology platform that allows us to consistently provide the highest quality care at the lowest cost, regardless of location,” said Ed McCallister, chief information officer of UPMC. “As we considered locations worldwide that would best meet our needs, Ireland—and its centrally located, multi-cultural workforce—quickly rose to the top.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This investment by UPMC demonstrates a huge vote of confidence in Ireland, our strong value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment that we’ve sustained despite the unprecedented changes imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilkenny is an ideal choice of location, given the availability of highly skilled creative talent there. The new jobs being created are a welcome boost to the economy of the South East. I wish UPMC every success with this latest expansion.”

TechCentral Reporters