Unused telephone kiosks to be repurposed as electric vehicle charge points

EasyGo, eir collaboration will repurpose up to 180 sites nationwide Print Print Life

Up to 180 eir telephone kiosks are to be replaced with into electric vehicle rapid chargers nationwide.

EasyGo and eir will be using Tritium’s simultaneous DC Rapid Chargers, adding up to 100km range to an Electric Vehicle and providing up to 80% of the required charge in 30 minutes.

Carolan Lennon, CEO, eir, said: “Radical transformation is required to meet the challenge of climate change. Replacing our little-used legacy infrastructure with state-of-the-art Rapid Chargers will make the transition to electric vehicles a viable alternative for thousands of people across the country, further driving forward the decarbonisation of Ireland and helping to meet our climate targets.”

advertisement





The move is expected to increase the appeal of electric vehicles for drivers as it will reduce range anxiety which is one of the main barriers to Ireland’s goal of having 936,000 EVs on Irish roads, under its Climate Action Plan 2030.

The EasyGo network is used by more than 7,000 Irish EV drivers that can find, use, and pay for charging at more than 1,200 charge-points nationally.

TechCentral Reporters