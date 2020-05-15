UCC’s Ignite programme opens for applications

Recent graduates looking to launch their own business this summer have been invited to apply to UCC’s Ignite programme.

The business incubation programme, which is supported by Bank of Ireland, helps recent graduate entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial reality. The deadline for entries is 5 June 2020.

Based at UCC, the 12-month Ignite programme is open to all recent third-level graduates in Ireland with the ambition to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea.

Supports include practical workshops and seminars in areas such as business model innovation, marketing, sales, finance, law, taxation and raising investment. Participants can also take advantage of UCC’s expertise in research and commercialisation.

Founded in 2011, Ignite is a joint initiative by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, the Local Enterprise Offices in and UCC to encourage entrepreneurship and enterprise creation.

Since its founding, it has since on over 100 start-up ideas which have launched companies such as AlexsAdventure, AnaBio Technologies, ApisProtect, LegitFit, Traxsit, TrustAp, UrAbility, Vconnecta and Yooni.

Eamon Curtin, director of Ignite, said a vital part of the programme’s success was a collaboration with local industry: “It has never been more important to establish relationships with members of the business community who want to assist the next generation of successful start-ups. The value of being able to call on the experience of entrepreneurs who have navigated the twists and turns of starting and running their own businesses cannot be understated.”

Trying to grow a start-up from scratch is a challenging process, especially when it comes to raising funds. “Having members of the business community willing to assist with small seed funds is essential,” added Curtin. “Recent graduates can go a long way on relatively little money but are less well able to raise those funds themselves. We are building a network of entrepreneurs and business owners willing to support Ignite start-ups with small seed funds that can be used to leverage start-up grants to improve the survival rate of the start-ups significantly.”

TechCentral Reporters