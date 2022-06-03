UCC crowned the 2022 Enactus Ireland Champions Winners go forward to World Cup in Puerto Rico this October Life

UCC has been crowned the winner of the Enactus Ireland National Competition today at an event held at Chartered Accountants Ireland in Dublin and will go on to compete in the Enactus World Cup in San Juan, Puerto Rico from 30 October – 2 November 2022.

This was the first year the event was held in-person since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic allowing participants in the competition to showcase their projects in front of a live audience.

The winning team presented two projects ReFrame and Ceangal. ReFrame focuses on plastic waste and how to transform it into new useful products. Its mission is to re-innovate the meaning of sustainable transport means by making micro-transport products out of plastic. Ceangal is a local candle business with several initiatives whereby all products are handmade by asylum seekers with profits going directly back to them & communities within Direct Provision.

This year’s winner will be flown out to Puerto Rico to represent Ireland at the Enactus World Cup where teams from 36 countries present their social innovation projects.

All projects must align with the UN sustainable development goals and prove they can generate a real social impact. The goal of the World Cup is to help build the next generation of socially conscious leaders.

Karina Howley, head of corporate citizenship & diversity, KPMG and Enactus Board Member, said: “Sustainable business practices have never been more important. Enactus provides real world opportunities for students across Ireland to bring their social entrepreneurship, creativity and commitment to life and we’re so proud to support them again this year.”

Enactus Ireland Chairman Terence O’Rourke said: “On behalf of Enactus and the whole judging panel, I would like to congratulate the winning team from UCC and wish them the luck for the World Cup. The initiative, innovation, and dedication shown by the winning team demonstrates the wide-reaching impact that young people can have on our community.”

“I would also like to congratulate all the participants, whose projects provided great competition for the winner and deserve recognition as well. Finally, I would like to thank all the supporters including KPMG, Citi Foundation, Standard Chartered Foundation, Aer Lingus, Deem, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Unilever, Ekaterra, Enterprise Ireland, Charity Entrepreneurship, The Community Foundation of Ireland, The Ireland Funds, Department of Community and Rural Development, Cicero/amo Chartered Accounts Ireland, and The Irish Times.”

TechCentral Reporters