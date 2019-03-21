Tyndall Institute goes for Deep Dive with spin-outs

A new programme to support entrepreneurs and deep tech start-ups has been launched by Tyndall National Institute.

The Deep Dive programme offers access to seed funding and a portfolio of spin-out ready innovations, from radiation detectors used in the International Space Station to infrared sensors for autonomous vehicles and wearable rehabilitation devices.

Through the programme, entrepreneurs will have access to initial funding, state-of-the-art facilities at Tyndall and expertise from the researchers involved in developing the core IP in the spin-out.

“Experienced Entrepreneurs and astute business professionals who are keen to join the next wave of high-value start-ups should get in touch to take a ‘deep dive’ with us into this exceptional business opportunity,” said Tyndall’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Declan O’Mahoney. “

Tyndall has an exciting portfolio of spin-out ready technologies which answer real market needs and has highly defensible IP. We are also calling entrepreneurs who have identified a market opportunity that needs a deep-tech solution.”

Among the multi-million dollar tech companies to have passed through Tyndall are SensL which grew to become a global leader in medical imaging and automotive LiDAR and was acquired by ON Semiconductor. InfiniLED also spun-out to bring Tyndall’s state-of-the-art MicroLED technology to market, which was later acquired by Oculus, part of the Facebook group.

Deep Dive is part-funded by Bank of Ireland under its technology commercialisation programme with Tyndall National Institute.

For more information visit http://www.tyndall.ie/deepdive.

TechCentral Reporters