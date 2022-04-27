TUS partners with Sage Ireland to deliver e-learning portal for accounting students Educational partnership provides students with real-world entrepreneurial and business skills Life

The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in Athlone has partnered with Sage to provide a first-of-its-kind interactive e-learning portal for accounting students.

Sage is the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses. The multi-year agreement provides students with real-world entrepreneurial and business skills leading to a full qualification that is supported by the ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

This collaboration is the first in which Sage Business Cloud software will be deployed by a university in Ireland using the innovative Sage Data Automarker, which allows learners to easily submit data for automatic assessment and immediate feedback.

Barry Murphy, managing director at Sage Ireland, said: “We developed this qualification following research and feedback from thousands of accountants over the last 10 years. Its comprehensive and interactive training uses real-life scenarios and anonymised financial data that allows for richer decision-making, insightful learning and a deeper understanding of the role accountants play.”

In the UK, Sage has more than 100,000 learners already progressing through its education system since its launch in 2012, with a 70% full-time employment rate following the course.

“ACCA recognises that software and technology is changing the role of the modern accountant,” said Caitriona Allis, head of ACCA Ireland. “This new course will support students by providing them with crucial digital and financial learning materials for today’s job market.

“We are excited and proud to begin this new collaboration with Sage in Ireland, to support TUS students in ensuring they develop the practical skills and understanding to set them on the right path to become successful accountancy professionals.”

Tao Cui and Thomas J. O’ Donoghue, the accounting lecturers responsible for the delivery of this new Sage qualification at the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone, said: “The skills we will nurture will perfectly complement the professional body accreditations already offered by the BA (Hons) in Accounting degree.

“These additional certifications will ensure students are on the best possible trajectory for educational and professional development. We look forward to seeing our students’ capabilities grow and forging their future careers in the accounting profession.”

