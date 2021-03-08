TU Dublin to showcase women entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers

Responding to this year’s International Women’s Day theme Choose to Challenge, TU Dublin has planned a month-long showcase of the achievements by women in TU Dublin in entrepreneurship, innovation, research and development.

Running throughout March, the showcase will feature stories celebrating women making a difference in their company, start-up or research area. Through a series of case studies, news articles, webinars, and videos, the spotlight will be on the incredible work of women leading in their fields, shaping a more equal future.

Although women make up 52% of the total European population, only 30% of start-up ventures include women. TU Dublin wants to change that imbalance, removing potential barriers for women to engage by celebrating and highlighting achievements.

The showcase will also focus on developing new training programmes, offering dedicated funding and supports, and providing collaboration and networking opportunities for students, staff, researchers, and industry.

One of those whose achievements will be highlighted as part of the showcase is Dr Catherine Barry-Ryan, senior lecturer and researcher at the TU Dublin Food Innovation Lab. The Food Innovation Lab offers expertise in food and beverage product research and development and makes cutting-edge facilities available to companies engaged in food innovation.

‘I am delighted and grateful to be showcased among so many incredible and inspiring women who are making an impact in their fields,” said Dr Barry-Ryan. “By taking part, we can share our enthusiasm, motivation and inspiration for research, innovation, development, and entrepreneurial pursuits. International Women’s Day celebrates women’s achievements, and we have a real opportunity to bring women together to network, grow and potentially learn from each other at a time when many people and businesses need it most.”

“The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge’, and we must all remain conscious of the inequalities between genders,” said President of TU Dublin, Prof David FitzPatrick. “We must choose to challenge bias whenever we encounter it to help create a better world. Of course, International Women’s Day is also about celebrating the achievements of women, and I look forward to hearing the many stories this month of the excellent women of TU Dublin leading the way in entrepreneurship, innovation, research, and development.”

