Trilogy acquires Zinopy Security

Combined entity will employ more than 100

Trilogy Technologies Group has acquired Zinopy Security in a deal that will create a new group with annual revenues in excess of €20 million. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Trilogy will employ approximately 100 people and will relocate to a new purpose designed office accommodation in Park West, Dublin to facilitate the expanding business.

Trilogy Technologies, a leading provider of managed IT services based in Dublin and London, will deepen its services offerings in the area of Managed Security with the addition of Zinopy Security, providing a range of IT and cyber security solutions including virtualisation and cloud computing; IT security and risk management; mobility; and professional, managed and consulting services.

“The acquisition of Zinopy is a transformational deal for Trilogy, positioning us as a fast growing group at the forefront of managed IT and security services in Ireland,” said Trilogy Technologies co-founder and group managing director Edel Creely.

“Trilogy is already Ireland’s leading provider of remote IT managed services and together the group is well placed to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in managed IT services domestically and in the much larger UK market, where we now have new opportunities to build on our existing footprint.

“Digital transformation, cyber-attacks and GDPR requirements have created greater awareness among boards of directors to ensure their businesses are adequately prepared and protected and we see strong growth opportunities in these areas for the enlarged group going forward.”

Zinopy co-founder and chief executive John Ryan said: “Over recent years, Zinopy has established itself as one of Ireland’s leading IT specialist and cyber security providers experiencing strong growth as the market recognises the need for secure IT solutions in an ever more complex world.

“We are extremely proud of the journey we have undertaken since 2010 and believed the time was right to partner with Trilogy to take the company forward to the next step. We look forward to a new chapter that is unfolding with Trilogy, and where our combined capabilities are helping us build a new force in managed IT services in Ireland and the UK.”

The acquisition of Zinopy follows the 2014 acquisition by Trilogy of B2Lateral in central London, which gave the company a presence in the UK market for the first time. Customers of two companies include AIB, KBC Bank Ireland, LeasePlan and VHI.

TechCentral Reporters