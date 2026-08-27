Integrity360 continues acquisition tear with purchase of CyberIAM

Integrity360 has acquired identity specialist CyberIAM for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition which is part of Integrity360’s continued global expansion plan, establishes an additional and significant new Identity cyber services and solutions practice within the group.

CyberIAM, founded in 2016, cyber security services and solutions specialist focused specifically on all aspects of Identity including identity access management (IAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and customer identity and access management (CIAM). The company employs approximately 120 highly skilled professionals across offices in Chester and London in the UK, and Cape Town in South Africa. It provides identity services to a broad range of enterprise customers across multiple sectors including financial services, retail, healthcare, insurance, energy, legal, and public sector.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Integrity360’s Identity capability in one of the fastest growing and most strategic areas of cyber security, enabling the group to help customers harness the power of AI while maintaining trust, security and governance.





advertisement





CyberIAM has deep expertise and a long track record in the world of Identity including design and architecture, assessment, remediation, integration, deployment, strategy development, and training in addition to a wide range of support and managed services. It also has in-depth expertise, experience and accreditations in all of the world’s major Identity platforms including CyberArk (now Idira from Palo Alto Networks), SailPoint, BeyondTrust and Saviynt having advised, designed and deployed, and supported and managed such solutions for multiple global enterprise organisations. Integrity360’s existing Identity services and resources will be integrated with the CyberIAM team and Identity managed services will operate from the group’s one global SOC operation.

CyberIAM, led by its current CEO Michael Ribaudo, will form a new strategic services practice within Integrity360, sitting alongside the group’s existing 7 other practices – Offensive Security, Governance, Risk and Assurance, Incident Response and Forensics, Payment Compliance, Operational Technology, Security Technology Consulting, and its Gartner recognised Managed Services and Managed Detection and Response services which are delivered from its one global SOC operation encapsulating over 7 physical SOCs and more than 225 skilled analysts, consultants and engineers.

The global SOC operation delivers Integrity360’s highly comprehensive suite of managed services, including EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), XDR (Extended Detection and Response), and MDR (Managed Detection and Response) solutions for business organisations across multiple continents.

CyberIAM customers will benefit from access to Integrity360’s extensive and complementary cyber services portfolio and Integrity360’s customers will benefit from a significantly enhanced range of identity services delivered by the new practice. The addition of CyberIAM adds some €18 million in revenue and 900 employees.

Ian Brown, executive chairman at Integrity360 (pictured), said: “We could not be more delighted to be welcoming Michael and the whole CyberIAM team to Integrity360. Having known each other for some time, both organisations recognised a growing strategic alignment, making this combination a natural next step for both our customers and employees.

“Identity is now the primary control plane for cyber security, and by strengthening our Identity capabilities, we are helping customers build the secure foundation they need to embrace AI with confidence.”

Michael Ribaudo, CEO of CyberIAM said: “This is a really significant moment for us. Myself and the whole CyberIAM leadership team are really pleased that CyberIAM is joining Integrity360 to continue the growth journey we started a decade ago… With the backing of Ian and the considerable resources, capability, and track record of the entire Integrity360 team we are excited about what we can further achieve for our customers, and our employees, and we look forward to expanding further into international markets.”

TechCentral Reporters