Triangle appoints new account director

Dave Buckley joins commercial team from VMware

Dave Buckley has been appointed account director at Triangle to support the company’s business growth.

He will be responsible for working with both new and existing customers to identify and develop sales opportunities where Triangle’s innovative technology solutions and service capability can successfully help those customers achieve key business initiatives and objectives.

Buckley brings with him a wealth of experience in sales, technical presales and channel partner management.

Prior to taking up this position, Dave was Irish territory executive at VMware for four years and has held a number of similar roles with Hitachi Data Systems, DNM and Dell.

Originally from county Wexford, Dave is a graduate of NUI Galway and is married with two children.

TechCentral Reporters