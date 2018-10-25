Triangle acquires Kerna in expansion drive

Triangle Technology Services has announced the acquisition of Kerna Communications, as it moved into new headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin, which will also see it add 20 new jobs.

The combined business will have annual revenue of more than €26 million and over 100 employees in 2019.

The new positions will be in its managed services division.

Speaking at the opening of the new headquarters, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen TD said “This acquisition by Triangle Computer Services of Kerna Communications illustrates the continued drive of Irish enterprises to create innovative products and services that respond to changing demands. I am delighted to officially open the new offices of Triangle Computer Services and wish the company well in its further expansion and diversification”.

Speaking to TechPro, the minister said this kind of consolidation activity was something the government actively encourages through the development agencies and recognising the contribution such business make in supporting not just large but small and medium business too.

The minister said the government understands that technology companies like Triangle are important for the future of work in Ireland, as digitisation advances and every business becomes a technology business.

“Bringing Kerna under the Triangle umbrella,” said Kieran McCabe, managing director at Triangle, “immediately amplifies our long-standing leadership in the ICT service provider market and accelerates our vision of a new model that converges solutions and security.”

“We expect significant growth from new service offerings and expanded managed services which will be introduced next year, particularly in the areas of Cybersecurity and Cloud, while the larger pool of resources and skills will enhance existing services,” said McCabe. “We welcome our new Kerna colleagues. We will leverage our combined expertise and dramatically grow our team of highly skilled professionals to match the demands of our clients.”

McCabe told TechPro the acquisition increases the group’s capability in key areas such networking and security, as driven by demand from customers. He said many businesses increasingly need help with legacy systems, as both resources and skills become an issue. Despite the migration to the cloud, he said many businesses have requirements in such areas. The new entity is better placed to serve both those legacy and developing needs.

“This acquisition is a testament to our belief in innovation, investment in technology, and undying commitment to excellent service,” said McCabe.

