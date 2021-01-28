Triangle achieves VMware master services competency in VMware cloud on AWS

Triangle, one of Ireland’s leading independent ICT providers, has announced that it has successfully achieved VMware Cloud on AWS master services competency. This VMware Cloud on AWS designation demonstrates that Triangle is committed to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

This is the second master services competency that Triangle has achieved, following its master services competency for data centre virtualisation.

“These competencies not only prove that Triangle is VMware validated for our full capabilities around VMware cloud and data centre, but also confirms the quality of our service delivery and the calibre of talent we have on our team,” said Miriam Byrne, services director at Triangle (pictured).

“The Cloud Master competency supports our mission to provide our customers with a choice of platform and choice for cloud adoption when it comes to managing Enterprise workloads.

“The SaaS cloud model is well understood by now but the adoption of cloud, when appropriate, to support enterprise architectures and enterprise workloads is an area we are committed to investing in to address our customer’s needs as there are still numerous challenges to successful adoption.”

Veronique Nurit, senior director, EMEA multi-cloud, SaaS & services partners, VMware, said: “VMware is pleased to recognize Triangle for achieving the VMware cloud on AWS master services competency and data centre virtualization. This achievement shows customers that partners like Triangle are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies.

“We value Triangle as a VMware partner, and appreciate its efforts in achieving these VMware distinctions as it works to increase its service delivery capabilities.”

VMware master services competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialised area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.

Triangle is a leading systems integrator for delivering complex IT solutions in the Irish marketplace architecting mission critical infrastructure capabilities and the adoption of hybrid cloud environments for critical workloads.

Triangle has now achieved VMware master services competencies in:

Data centre virtualisation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in data center virtualisation design principles and methodologies.

VMware cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware cloud infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

Triangle is actively engaged with VMware to achieve VMware master services competencies in:

Cloud management and automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Digital workspace – Designates partner organisational expertise to design, deliver, and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data, and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Transform network and security – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

Cloud native – Designates expertise to set up, run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates a deep understanding of Kubernetes administration core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management ensuring continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.