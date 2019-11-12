Triangle achieves platinum tier in 2019 Dell Technologies partner awards

Triangle today it has achieved the Platinum Solution Provider tier in Dell Technologies’ partner programme for 2019.

Triangle achieved a significant revenue figure and demonstrated the company’s technical and sales certifications across areas including Dell HCI, servers and backup solutions.

“We are proud to hold the Platinum level of partnership with Dell Technologies,” said Michelle Harris, sales director at Triangle.

“This achievement demonstrates our commitment to partnering with Dell Technologies and is proof of our credentials and ability to deliver more options and value to our customers.”

Earlier this year, Triangle won the rising star award with Dell Technologies.

This award is presented to Dell Partners that have shown rapid growth from a standing pace in addition to collaboration and commitment to Dell Technologies.

“Triangle has shown a true appetite for engagement and collaboration with double and treble digit growth across all lines of business,” said Colm Greene, sales director at Dell Technologies. “I would like to congratulate the company on its win as this award is a real acknowledgement of the company’s success.”

Triangle looks forward to continuing to partner closely with Dell Technologies throughout 2019 and as we look ahead to the digital future of tomorrow.

Triangle Computer Services has an annual turnover in excess of €20 million, and has more than eighty employees.

TechCentral Reporters