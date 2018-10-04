TransferMate partners with accountancy software provider AccountsIQ

Customers to access more favourable FX rates through automated solution

Business-to-business payments company TransferMate Global Payments has partnered with AccountsIQ to offer a new way to access preferential foreign exchange rates, saving time and money with an automated solution within the AccountsIQ finance system.

“With a growing global client base, more AccountsIQ users are demanding simpler, faster and more cost-effective foreign currency payment solutions,” said Gary Conroy, TransferMate chief product officer.

“TransferMate’s integration with AccountsIQ software, streamlines making a foreign exchange payment, right inside the Accounts IQ platform. This provides a preferential exchange rate and lower fees than a traditional bank along with huge time savings for accounts teams. A key driver of TransferMate’s growth is deep strategic partnerships with accountancy software providers and we are really excited to be working with Accounts IQ.”

Darren Cran, AccountsIQ UK’s managing director, said: “This FX payments solution is far quicker and cheaper than people have been used to. It will make a real difference to senior finance staff’s time. We’re thrilled to be able to give back time and money to our customers with such a simple solution. After using this solution, customers will wonder how they ever did it the old way.”

AccountsIQ’s clients include Web Summit, Gaelectric, Nuritas and Altratech. The company is partly owned by AIB and ING Group.

TechCentral Reporters