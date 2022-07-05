Trailstone Group to open new office in Sligo Twenty jobs to be created in technology roles Trade

Trailstone Group, a global energy and technology company, is opening a new office in Co Sligo, creating up to 20 new jobs over the next three years. The expansion is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Trailstone provides risk management, asset optimisation and energy trading services to owners of renewable energy assets. This expansion will allow Trailstone to tap into Irish tech talent to further support Trailstone’s software applications which optimise the delivery of renewable energy and increase revenues in energy markets. Sligo, an up-and-coming tech hub conveniently located near the rugged coastline and historical landmarks, will be Trailstone’s seventh and newest office location, with other offices located in the US, UK, and Germany.

“We are proud to open our seventh office in Sligo,” said John Redpath, CEO of Trailstone. “With the Irish government’s robust support of renewable energy and the proximity to top technical universities, Sligo is a perfect place for us to expand and further our mission of making sustainable energy sustainable.”

Trailstone’s office will be located within the Sligo Innovation Centre, which is home to 20 innovative companies and startups partnered with IDA Ireland. Trailstone’s technology team will be the first group of employees to work out of the Sligo office, with the potential for others to be added over time.

TechCentral Reporters

