TLI Group to build out Siro network in Tipperary towns

Nenagh and Roscrea latest to get 1Gb/s connectivity

The TLI Group has been appointed as build partner for Siro’s fibre-to-the-home network rollout in Nenagh and Roscrea.

The two towns join Clonmel in securing 1Gb/s connectivity, where construction of the network began early in the summer.

Siro’s rollout will commence in the Abbey Court, Brook Lands and Ormond Drive areas of Nenagh from the beginning of October. Roscrea will follow in early 2019.

When construction in the three towns is completed approximately 16,000 homes and business premises in Nenagh, Roscrea and Clonmel will have access to Siro’s 100% fibre-optic broadband network.

Aoife Ni Lochlainn, Siro, said: “Siro is delighted to be bringing 100% fibre optic broadband to the people of Nenagh, Roscrea and Clonmel. This will have a transformational effect on the digital environment of these three towns, allowing businesses to compete online with their international peers and helping local entrepreneurs and businesses to bring their ideas to life, trading effortlessly around the world.

“Having the same Gigabit connectivity as a city like Tokyo means that residents in Nenagh, Roscrea and Clonmel will experience the latest advances in online education, entertainment and remote working giving them the opportunity to pursue their dream without leaving their town.”

Siro’s network is now live in 30 towns across the country, with 10 retailers offering connections to over 185,000 homes and businesses.

TechCentral Reporters