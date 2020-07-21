Three Ireland’s cyber security for Irish businesses

Three Ireland has launched a business mobile security solution that protects mobile devices from phishing and malware and prevents data loss on company smartphones and tablets.

The solution, 3Mobile Protect, was designed to ensure that user’s data and usage remained protected as the number of mobile phishing attacks occurring outside of email is increasing. The security tool blocks access to phishing sites, malware download servers, and unapproved content and services.

3Mobile Protect operates discreetly and locally on devices, with no interruption to device performance and no company data sent to the cloud for inspection, a major privacy advantage for businesses and employees.

“In the rush to get employees set up for home working earlier this year, mobile security may not have been front of mind, however as cybercrime continues to increase, securing employees’ mobile devices has never been more important,” said Ciara O’Reilly, head of product, propositions & operations at Three Ireland.

“Company laptops are generally well protected but mobile is changing all the time, and often employers may not be aware of the potential risk with mobile. Irish businesses need a simple, cost-effective way to keep employees’ mobiles secure, so we are very happy to partner with Corrata on bringing this solution exclusively to the Irish market. High profile attacks happen every day and 3Mobile Protect will make it very easy for companies to protect themselves and their employees.”

Exclusive to the Irish market, 3Mobile Protect has been developed in partnership with cybersecurity company Corrata.

Colm Healy, CEO at Corrata said: “The increasing prevalence of phishing, malware and network attacks against poorly secured mobile devices pose a serious risk to businesses. Mobile operators have the trust and expertise to identify the best security solutions for their customers. We were particularly impressed by Three Ireland’s clear understanding of the importance of providing their customers with a security solution which is effective, easy to use and respectful of employees privacy.”

3Mobile Protect is available to both iOS and Android. For more information visit: Three.ie/business

TechCentral Reporters