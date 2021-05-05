Thirty new jobs for Louth as Simply NUC grows European HQ

Simply NUC has announced the creation of 30 new roles over the next two years at its facility in Dunleer, Co. Louth.

A systems integrator specialising in mini-PCs, Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied and supported mini-PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations and NUC accessories.

Simply NUC established its EU HQ and manufacturing centre in Louth last year. The 11,000 sq2 will support Simply NUC’s expansion into Europe.

“As we made the decision to expand our mini PC business, the EMEA region was the obvious place to go,” said Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC, “And after extensive research, the Louth area was the best choice for us; we are thrilled to be here.”

“Our new office in Ireland will give us ample resources to serve EU customers with our mini PC products and solutions,” said Jonny Smith, managing director of Simply NUC EMEA, “We are pleased to call the IDA Business Park in Dunleer our new home.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The decision by Simply NUC to choose Dunleer as the location of its EU HQ from where it will manage its European expansion is very welcome news for the North East and demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish Simply NUC every success with this expansion.”

