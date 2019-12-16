The Appeals Service Northern Ireland inks €4m Civica deal

Civica extends public services presence in Northern Ireland with contract to increase digital customer engagement and efficient case management

The Appeals Service Northern Ireland (TAS) has signed a five-year €4 million contract with Civica, global leader in software for public services. Civica will provide TAS with an automated digital platform to manage intelligent workflow, scheduling, case management and document management for the service.

TAS, Northern Ireland’s centralised appeals service, employs 130 people in its Belfast and Omagh offices where it receives a high volume of enquiries. To meet its digital transformation agenda, TAS required a new automated system to support the case management of differing levels appeals. Under the agreement, Civiva plans to build a fully automated, digital platform to meet multi-channel requirements and reduce manual transactions.

The new system will support TAS’ paperless agenda, as all appeals packs will be available online for download, rather than being printed and posted. According to Civica, the platform will also improve data analytics, help users to connect data across systems and allow staff to view an individual’s full appeals history.

“As a major software and technology provider in Northern Ireland, we are fully committed to transforming the way public services operate via increasing cloud, data and digital innovation,” said Mark Owens, managing director, Civica Northern Ireland. “This latest partnership showcases our commitment and expertise to work at the heart of Northern Ireland’s public services.”

