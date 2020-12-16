Telcom, ESB Telecoms to offer enterprises gigabit broadband

Service available across 13 urban networks nationwide Print Print Trade

Unified communications and managed services specialist, Telcom has announced a partnership with ESB Telecoms, which will see enterprise-class fibre with speeds of up to 1Gb/s made available to up to 16,000 businesses nationwide. This number is anticipated to set to grow as network roll-out continues.

Telcom said its initial focus will be service provision in the counties Cork, Galway and Dublin.

Commercial customers, across four provinces and 13 urban markets will now have access to business-class high-speed, fibre connections, with upload and download speeds ranging from 100Mb/s to 1Gb/s, using Siro as a gateway to ESB Telecom’s ethernet network service.

It claims that cost savings of up to 50% based on current average 1Gb/s services can be made.

The roll-out of the service will allow Telcom to expand into new coverage areas, increase its market share and significantly boost revenue.

Telcom is ESB Telecom’s first retail partner to deploy this new service. Its commercial offering also includes a hosted unified communications solution, which provides enterprises large and small with a single application to manage key business services such as telephony, collaboration, messaging and more.

“We recognise that digital transformation is accelerating at a pace,” said Shane Tully, chief commercial officer with Telcom. “As the business reliance on cloud-based applications and services grows, it’s critical that organisations of all sizes, can access a high-speed, cost effective and enterprise-class fibre service, which supports the digital requirements of their business operations day-to-day.

“In the current environment, it’s vital for business to partner with strong and stable vendors. ESB Telecoms ticked all the boxes for us, in having a national wholly-owned, fibre-optic network that is aligned with connections to Siro and which can scale now, and into the future.”

“ESB Telecoms understand the changing needs of Irish businesses as they become more reliant on cloud-based solutions, which support critical digital markets and online operations,” added managing director of ESB Telecoms, Rory McGowan. “Our new wholesale service provides the underlying foundation that enables this technical evolution – providing Telecom Operators the opportunity to migrate their customers to a more suitable, faster and efficient cloud capable platform. We are delighted to work with Telcom and assist them in delivering for their customers.”

TechCentral Reporters