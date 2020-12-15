Tekenable secures €1.6m from Goodbody EIIS fund
Tekenable has secured €1.6 million from the Goodbody EIIS Funds to support international growth following its acquisition of Greenfinch Technologies.
The funding will be used to enhance the combined businesses’ delivery of low code cloud platform solutions from their operations across Ireland, UK, Spain and the Middle East and to continue to grow their team of experts in the areas of new technology solutions, application delivery as well as to enter new markets.
Tekenable managing director Nick Connors said: “We have experienced tremendous success to date and this funding will allow us to expand our reach significantly into the UK and other European markets, while also allowing us to continue to invest in our people and product development.”
