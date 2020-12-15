Tekenable secures €1.6m from Goodbody EIIS fund

The Iasa Solutions Architect training develops an architect’s skills to effectively function as a project delivery architect for midsize to large projects using common techniques and procedures.

11 January, 63 CPD Points, Online

Split over 2 mornings this introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are up to date with the latest DP legislation.

19 January, 10.5 CPD Points, Online

Up to 100% funding is now available for our Certificate in Business Analysis course via Springboard+ for our January course.

Improve business performance, competitiveness and analytical scope and implement actionable changes in your organisation with our Level 8 Certificate in Business Analysis.

21 January, 600 CPD Points, Online, up to 100% Funding Available

Iasa Architect Core Course & CITA-F Certification Exam

This course is designed to give you and your team all of the tools you need to lift architecture from a ‘documentation’ process to a true business capability. All IT architects will benefit from the concepts presented in this course.

16 February, 63 CPD Points, Online

The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

2 March, 63 CPD Points, Online

Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

9 March, 31.5 CPD Points, Online