Tekenable attains ISO 27001:2013 certification

Certification recognises processes and standards in risk management Print Print Trade

Tekenable has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certification from ISO Competitive Edge.

ISO 27001’s central tenet is the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continual improvement of an information security management system (ISMS). Using a risk-based approach, an ISMS helps companies manage and protect their information assets – including people, processes and IT systems.

To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, Tekenable had to satisfy independent auditors that their business is systematic and rigorous in its approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. It also demonstrates good processes are in place to help avoid mistakes that may lead to security issues.

“Achieving this ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Tekenable’s commitment to our customers and company and provides reassurance that we have the highest levels of security in place,” said Nick Connors, managing director, Tekenable.

“We have demonstrated that we have all the necessary controls set up to ensure that this strict standard is met by our technology, people and processes.”

Peter Rose, CTO of Tekenable is listed in the ISACA Ireland Role of Honour for CISM and also holds CISSP and CSSLP certifications.

“We are incredibly excited about what it means for our future as a company and are very proud of our entire staff for achieving this tremendous honour,” said Rose.

TechCentral Reporters