Tech Trailblazers Award winners announced
26 February 2020 | 0
The winners of the eighth Tech Trailblazers Awards have been announced. The awards recognise outstanding early-stage companies across ten enterprise technology categories alongside three additional special categories.
As the first independent awards programme dedicated to enterprise information technology start-ups, the awards identify the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology.
Shortlists for each category are chosen by a panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are selected through a combination of public vote and a judging panel.
The winners were:
- AI: Balbix
- Big Data: Confluent
- Blockchain: Gospel Technology
- Cloud: Apstra
- Containers: Portworx
- IoT: BitBox
- FinTech: Divido
- Mobile: Valyant AI
- Security: ShiftLeft
- Storage: LucidLink
- Firestarter Award: HighByte
- Female Tech Trailblazers of the Year: Neena Dasgupta, CEO of Zirca Digital; and Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack
- Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year: Cody Cornell, co-founder and CEO, Swimlane
Founder of the Tech Trailblazer Awards Rose Ross said: “Given the maturity of some categories, it’s fantastic to see that award-winning innovation continues in every category. A highlight is that judges named joint winners in a category for the first time We congratulate all the winners both on their trailblazing and on their efforts to bring these innovations to market.”
TechCentral Reporters
