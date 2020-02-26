Tech Trailblazers Award winners announced

(Image: Stockfresh)

Industry experts identified top tech enterprise start-ups

Print

PrintPrint
Trade

Read More:

26 February 2020 | 0

The winners of the eighth Tech Trailblazers Awards have been announced. The awards recognise outstanding early-stage companies across ten enterprise technology categories alongside three additional special categories.

As the first independent awards programme dedicated to enterprise information technology start-ups, the awards identify the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology.

Shortlists for each category are chosen by a panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are selected through a combination of public vote and a judging panel.

The winners were:

  • AI: Balbix
  • Big Data: Confluent
  • Blockchain: Gospel Technology
  • Cloud: Apstra
  • Containers: Portworx
  • IoT: BitBox
  • FinTech: Divido
  • Mobile: Valyant AI
  • Security: ShiftLeft
  • Storage: LucidLink
  • Firestarter Award: HighByte
  • Female Tech Trailblazers of the Year: Neena Dasgupta, CEO of Zirca Digital; and Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack
  • Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year: Cody Cornell, co-founder and CEO, Swimlane

Founder of the Tech Trailblazer Awards Rose Ross said: “Given the maturity of some categories, it’s fantastic to see that award-winning innovation continues in every category. A highlight is that judges named joint winners in a category for the first time We congratulate all the winners both on their trailblazing and on their efforts to bring these innovations to market.”

TechCentral Reporters

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑