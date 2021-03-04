Tech Excellence Awards 2021 opens for entries

The Tech Excellence Awards 2021 have opened for entries. The black tie gala event is scheduled for 25 November 2021 at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

In these unprecedented times it is more important than ever to award companies, individuals and teams who have worked above and beyond to deliver innovative solutions, foster talent and forge new partnerships.

This year sees the addition of new awards for sustainability and diversity, reflecting the role of the IT sector in addressing global issues.

Previous winenrs include Ergo, Arkphire, Version1 and individuals like Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison and Nuritas’ founder and CSO Nora Khaldi.

The Tech Excellence Awards, now in its 20th edition, and are recognised as the most prestigious recognition of achievement in the technology industry for companies and individuals alike.

Closing date for entries is 3 September.

For more information and to enter visit techawards.ie.

