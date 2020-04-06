Task force launched to help businesses operate digitally

ESAI calls for expertise in developing e-commerce channels for SMEs

The eCommerce Association of Ireland (eCAI) has launched a task force campaign to pair e-commerce professionals with Irish companies struggling amid the Covid-19 emergency.

The task force will provide mentorship for businesses experiencing difficulties in setting up their operations online. Experienced advisors will offer help and guidance on issues such as stock management, delivery, government grants, and payment issues, for free.

Companies that participate in the advisory service will receive free eCAI membership and can avail of one-to-one mentoring consultations, tools and resources. Mentors will provide at least five hours of consultancy to each of their pairings.

The eSAI has called upon company leaders with experience in start-ups and online services to join its #answerthecall campaign. In a statement, the association said it is looking for developers, e-commerce consultants, hosting providers, designers, digital marketers and those in e-commerce and logistics services to offer their knowledge to those that need it right now.

“With movement restrictions companies need to pivot their sales channels online,” said Niall Bodkin founder of the eCAI. “We have been overwhelmed over the last few weeks with offers of support from our members and professionals from all disciplines and industry leaders in logistics, tech, pharma and the grocery sector. They are all offering help and their spare time from homes to guide those struggling under current restrictions. It’s extremely heartening and impressive.”

For more information visit www.ecai.ie/taskforce

TechCentral Reporters