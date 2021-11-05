Tangent innovation platform to address world problems

Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s Ideas Workspace, has unveiled Open Incubator, an innovation platform to address real world challenges.

The free-to-use platform links up like-minded innovators to solve world problems, by turning social and commercial business ideas into entrepreneurial ventures.

Launched by Tangent’s innovation partner Bank of Ireland, the project connects people with diverse perspectives to join forces, exchange knowledge, and find solutions to global challenges such as climate sustainability, creative arts and artificial intelligence. All members have an opportunity to be selected for a Tangent Start-Up Showcase.

“Tangent’s work has been pivotal in securing Trinity’s position as European leader in student entrepreneurship, and the Open Incubator really is an extension of this great work and pedigree,” said Trinity Provost Linda Doyle. “This dynamic entrepreneurial network will further Trinity’s reach and consolidate its innovation efforts by creating a digital platform for the best and brightest innovators Ireland has to offer.”

Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent, added: “Tangent’s Open Incubator combines best practice in start-up community development to create an accessible, adaptable, and scalable innovation model that puts students first. It will empower them to collaborate on shared passions and develop solutions at their own pace while leveraging peer-to-peer support. This platform is a game changer for Irish student entrepreneurship. I would like to thank the Bank for its unwavering support of all that Tangent does to further the next generation of Irish innovators.”

TechCentral Reporters

