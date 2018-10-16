Talent Garden to host AI/computer vision incubator

Intel is looking to support the development of research into artificial intelligence and computer vision at a dedicated incubator programme based at the newly opened Talent Garden innovation space at DCU Alpha.

The DCU facility will provide access and opportunity to collaborate across a growing global network of 3,500 tech professionals, allowing them to scale up and internationalise rapidly.

“As Ireland is the largest English-speaking country in the eurozone, and is already the leading HQ for many of the global tech companies we work with, it has great appeal,” said Talent Garden founder & CEO Davide Dattoli.

“We are inspired by the nurturing and cultivating entrepreneurial environment. It is, we believe, one of the best countries in the world to do business in and has become our most important office in Europe from which to springboard our members globally, particularly in the context of Brexit.”

Speaking at the launch, DCU President, Prof Brian MacCraith, said: “Operating at the forefront of digital innovation will be central to Ireland’s future prosperity… More significantly, our exciting digital innovation and skills partnership with Talent Garden will enhance the ability of both organisations to play a central role in the technological transformation taking place in Ireland and across Europe.”

With a capacity for over 350 people, Talent Garden Dublin is co-founded by Luca Ascani, Salvatore Esposito and Niall O’Connor, all successful tech entrepreneurs already based in Ireland. It operates 23 campuses in eight countries across Europe, as well as its planned new facility in San Francisco. The group hosts freelancers, start-ups and innovation labs of large corporates such as BMW Group, Google, Cisco, Vodafone and Electrolux.

TechCentral Reporters