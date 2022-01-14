Synge St students scoop top honours at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition New approach to centuries-old mathematics problem impresses judges Life

Aditya Joshi (15) and Aditya Kumar (16), third year students from Synge Street CBS in Dublin, took the top prize at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition for their project A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

Commending the winning project, Prof Pat Guiry, Professor of Synthetic Organic Chemistry at UCD and Chair of Group Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences judging panel, said: “The students tackled the problem using the technique of particle swarm optimisation, an algorithmic approach inspired by the biological phenomena of the behaviour of individuals within flocks or swarms. The judges were highly impressed by their elegant work, their creative ideas and their excellent presentation skills. The students presented a new approach to a problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering.”

The winners received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. They will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in September 2022.

advertisement





The award for Individual winner went to Ross O’Boyle (16), a transition year student from Portmarnock Community College, Dublin, for his project entitled An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios. The student was in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Individual Category at intermediate level.

Speaking on the project, Prof Orla Feely, Vice-President for Research, Innovation & Impact, UCD & Chair of Individual Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences said, “Ross used experiments and mathematical models to investigate the effectiveness of different ventilation methods at maintaining safe CO2 levels, with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19. The judges were very impressed by the breadth of the project, and also by the way in which the student applied scientific principles to a problem of great current interest.”

The group runners-up award was presented to Conor Bradshaw (18), David Hughes (17) and Dara Newsome (17), sixth year students at Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry for their project entitled A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Patients. The students were in the Technology category at senior level.

The team invented an intelligent spectacle system which helps reduce anxiety and fear in people with dementia. This includes an advanced product design, an embedded AI visual recognition system, with multi-mode communication capability.

The individual runner-up award was presented to Andrei Florian (17), a fifth year student at St Aidan’s CBS, Dublin for his project An Investigation into the Development of a Digital PR-STV Electoral Voting System using Blockchain Technologies in the Technology category at Senior level.

Andrei created a unique end-to-end system which enables remote voting and has the potential to transform the election process.

TechCentral Reprters