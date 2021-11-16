Stripe joins list of Patch teen accelerator supporters

Patch has announced a six-figure financial partnership with payments firm Stripe, which will now join other key Patch supporters, including Mark Cummins, Dogpatch Labs and the Naughton Foundation in funding the expansion of the teen accelerator programme.

As part of the three-year deal, Stripe is committing new financial resources and personnel to help Patch in its efforts to accelerate the development of exceptional young people.

Founded in 2018, Patch runs an annual summer accelerator for talented youth. Speakers at the summer programme include Iseult Ward, co-founder, Foodcloud and Intercom co-founder Des Traynor. Patch alumni include four BT Young Scientist overall winners.

The new funding will be used to support young people in a variety of ways, including expanding the summer accelerator to include science and research projects, developing nationwide programmes for identifying talented youth and possible international expansion. As part of the agreement, expert engineers, designers and professionals from Stripe will volunteer on Patch programmes and work with participants. Mark Cummins, Iseult Ward and other founders will continue to mentor teams.

“This is a phenomenal endorsement of Patch’s work,” said Patch founder Tom McCarthy. “Long-term, large-scale support will help us realise our vision as somewhere that every talented young person can realise their full potential as a great founder, scientist or leader. Patchers will be able to learn about doing great work directly from people who have done it – whether that’s designing rockets, developing new therapeutics, or building companies like Pointy or Stripe.”

“I’m hugely impressed by the quality of the young people who take part in Patch,” said Mark Cummins, founder of Pointy. “They are consistently excellent, and I’m sure they are going to do some very interesting things over the next few years. It’s already a no-brainer that any young person interested in building something cool should want to be at Patch, but I think the programmes Patch creates over the next few years will be exceptional supports for talented youth.”

Eileen O’Mara, head of Stripe EMEA, said: “Stripe is funding Patch because we believe it will have a significant impact on the future of the Irish ecosystem. Patch creates an opportunity for young people to realise the same global ambition that we strive for at Stripe, and we want to directly participate in any chance to help a future John or Patrick Collison realise their potential. We’re very proud to be supporting Patch alongside Mark Cummins, Iseult Ward, Dogpatch Labs and many other excellent founders and technologists.”

Applications for the next Patch Accelerator open in January 2022. For more information, visit joinpatch.org.

