Stripe acquires ‘law firm for start-ups’

Payments company Stripe is acquiring Clerky, a widely used legaltech firm that helps start-ups with incorporation documents and equity structuring.

The parties are keeping to themselves how much money is involved in the acquisition.

Clerky describes itself as the most popular online service provider for start-ups and their lawyers. The company says it is used in a quarter of all early investment rounds for the legal and logistical matters.





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The acquired company fills a gap right next to Stripe’s Atlas product. Atlas first helps entrepreneurs set up their company in the United States. After that, start-ups still need recurring legal documentation such as share issuances, option plans and funding rounds. By bringing Clerky on board, Stripe covers the entire legal life cycle of a start-up.

In this way, Stripe is building a vertically integrated infrastructure for start-ups. For the same reason, it acquired popular AI company OpenRouter last week: to expand its services beyond payments alone.

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