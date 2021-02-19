StoryToys’ Lego Duplo World app clicks with Kidscreen award

Lego Duplo World has been downloaded over 16 million times

Lego Duplo World has been awarded the 2021 Kidscreen Award for best learning app (branded). The international awards ceremony, which took place virtually last week, celebrates the highest standards in children’s television and digital entertainment.

Created by Dublin-based software company StoryToys in partnership with The Lego Group, the app was lauded at the was launched in October 2019 and to date has been downloaded over 16 million times.

Lego Duplo World is an interactive game that helps children achieve key early learning goals while bringing to life a magical world based on the iconic Lego Duplo toys for pre-school children.

The app is carefully aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework to ensure it meets the developmental needs of two to five-year-olds. The learning goals go beyond traditional academic subjects such as literacy and math. They encompass a broad range of learning domains including creativity, reasoning, initiative and curiosity, social and emotional development and fine-motor skills.

The Kidscreen Award is the latest in a line of accolades for Lego Duplo World. In 2020, the app won in the apps / software / video games category at the Licensing International Awards. It also received a 2020 KAPI award at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as well as the Notable Children’s Digital Media 2021 awards from the American Library Association.

“The world of children’s entertainment is a very competitive space, so for a small Irish company to get recognition on an international stage with some of the most respected media companies in the world is a source of immense pride,” said Emmet O’Neill, chief executive officer of StoryToys. “Other winners on the night included Pixar, HBO and Dreamworks, so we were in good company. In our category we were originally shortlisted alongside Sesame Workshop, so we are absolutely thrilled to have come away with this award.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best digital, educational products for parents and children,” continued O’Neill. “Children are constantly learning from their environment, including their digital environment. We responsibly design our apps so children get to enjoy the fun of screen time while also developing healthy digital habits at a young age. Our app design was guided by children and the app allows a child to learn, but without ever realising that they are doing so. This is especially important at a time when life has changed enormously, with parents now juggling work and home-schooling. We wanted to be able to give parents a break every now and again, but safe in the knowledge that they are helping their children to learn and grow. We couldn’t ask for a better partner on this journey than the LEGO Group. The success of this app was only made possible through deep collaboration and a great deal of trust on both sides.”

“We are extremely honoured by Kidscreen’s recognition of Lego Duplo World,” added Sean McEvoy, vice president, Lego Games. “The game supports our long term aspiration of providing playful learning experiences and 21st century life skills to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, and we can’t wait to introduce pre-schoolers and parents globally to even more Lego Duplo World play in the future.”

