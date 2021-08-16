Speed Fibre Group adds ‘right to disconnect’ to hybrid working plan

Speed Fibre Group, owner of Enet, AirSpeed Telecom and Magnet Networks, has become the first SME telecom group in Ireland to announce its post-covid hybrid working policy for its 200 staff across its offices in Dublin and Limerick.

Under the plan, team members will be obliged to spend one working day in the office, dependant on workstation availability and on relevant government guidance. The company has also announced its support of the ‘right to disconnect’. All team members, including senior management and the executive leadership team, will be encouraged to refrain from communications outside of office hours, including sending e-mails, instant messaging, mobile messaging, or telephone calls unless there is a significant business need or priority.

Claire Murphy, group general counsel, company secretary and head of shared services at Speed Fibre Group, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we experienced a strong performance from our team while working with a largely remote workforce. The structures we adopted during this time allowed us to maintain productivity and achieve our goals and our team demonstrated fantastic commitment and met the increased demands placed on them. As well as engaging in our day to day work, we also used our time during the first lockdown to strengthen the communication and collaboration between all departments by introducing cross functional huddles enabling all employees to meet with co-workers in an informal virtual setting twice a week.

“As a result, we’re delighted to be in a position to continue offering remote working in the future. We have adopted a mindset and culture that ‘nothing stands in our way’, and this has resulted in a high-performance culture where teams are solution focused and extremely agile in meeting the needs of our customers.”

“Equally important is the wellbeing of our team and a recognition that people who are rested and live full lives are happier and more productive at work. This initiative also lends itself to our commitment to supporting sustainable communities and reducing our carbon footprint. This is strategic priority not only for Speed Fibre Group but for our suppliers and our communities. The recognition by all stakeholders of our collective responsibility is evident and this played a significant part in our decision making on the model we are adopting.”

TechCentral Reporters

