Sony confirms November launch for PlayStation 5

Next gen console to hit the shelves on 19 November Print Print Life

Sony has confirmed the Irish release date for its PlayStation 5 console. On 19 November the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for €399.99, and PlayStation 5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for €499.99. Pre-orders have already opened.

Both models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K.

To support the PlayStation 4 community as they transition to the next generation when they’re ready, SIE will launch PS4 versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch.

advertisement





The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

In addition, SIE revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection, a curated lineup of PS4 games that defined the generation, which will be available to PS Plus members. The Collection features critically acclaimed games, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, and Persona 5.

Sony also announced the price for the following accessories that will launch alongside the PS5 console:

DualSense wireless controller (standalone) – €69.99

Pulse 3D wireless headset – €99.99

HD camera – €59.99

Media remote – €29.99

DualSense charging station – €29.99

TechCentral Reporters