Softcat opens first non-UK office in Dun Laoghaire

Seven graduate positions created with opening

Softcat has opened its first office outside the UK in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

The office will be staffed initially by six existing Softcat employees with a further seven from the company’s graduate programme.

“For 25 years Softcat has been a UK-only business, albeit we already work with customers in Ireland and further afield. Ireland, and particularly Dublin, was the logical location for our first overseas expansion,” said Colin Brown, Softcat managing director.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our unique culture and excellent service levels to a new market and developing this new location over the coming years.”

The Dublin office complements existing offices in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Marlow, London and the South Coast, with over 1200 staff in total.

TechCentral Reporters