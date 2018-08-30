Dublin docklands gets ready for self-driving bus trial

Future Mobility Showcase makes short hop from Convention Centre to 3 Arena

The first driverless shuttle in Ireland will make its debut in Dublin’s Docklands at an event organised by Dublin City Council on 21 – 22 September.

The Easymile EZ10 will operate a route of nearly 1km with four stops in place from the Dublin Convention Centre to the 3 Arena.

The bus has a capacity of 15 people and features a built-in access ramp for passengers with reduced mobility. The EZ10 is in daily operation at locations in the US, Holland, China and Estonia.

The Future Mobility Showcase will also feature a showcase of new transport services such as shared bikes, e-bikes, electric scooters and car clubs. In particular cycling will play a key role in the future of transport with the City Council hosting the global cycling conference VeloCity in 2019 at the Convention Centre.

“Dublin City Council through its Smart City programme and the Smart Docklands testbed district is encouraging a debate on the future of transport and mobility in the city,” said Owen Keegan, chief executive, Dublin City Council.

“With the rapid pace of technology change there is a wide range of innovative sustainable transport opportunities. The traditional models of commuting will expand to incorporate a whole range of shared transport options including the use of shared bikes, electric scooters, car clubs and new on demand autonomous shuttle services such as the EasyMile shuttle.”



TechCentral Reporters