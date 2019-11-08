Social issues dominate finalists at 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

The finalists for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have been announced. A total of 550 students have been selected from 1,800 entries.

Students will exhibit their projects at the exhibition which runs from 8 to 11 January, 2020 at the RDS Dublin.

The overall winner will receive a prize fund, the BTYSTE trophy and will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Spain next September.

More than 200 additional prizes are up for grabs for individuals, groups and teachers.

Projects titles reflect an increasing awareness of major social issues among young people.Many of this year’s projects will examine issues such as mental health, social media, climate change and transgender rights.

“It is a trend in itself globally that it is our young people who are now leading the charge when it comes to taking action on issues such as climate change and mental health,” said Shay Walsh, managing director at BT Ireland. “I am personally encouraged and positive about Ireland’s future when I see this same passion and concern coming from our own young people as evidenced in their project ideas.

“At BT we know, having organised this Exhibition for the last 20 years, that our alumni are the change makers of tomorrow; and that the BTYSTE is a powerful platform for them to express their ideas, opinions and solutions.

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every student who submitted an entry to the 2020 Exhibition and to wish our finalists the very best of luck in the coming weeks as they put the finishing touches on their projects. We’re looking forward to meeting all of our talented class of 2020 at the RDS in January.”

The primary science fair will take place from 9 to 11 January. This fair was designed to instil and early love of science and discovery in primary school students across the country.

Tickets for the 2020 BTYSTE will be available for purchase from 11 November. For more information visit www.btyoungscientist.com.

TechCentral Reporters