Smarttech247 wins IBM Beacon award

Irish company takes home gone for outstanding security solution Print Print Trade

Smarttech247 was named winner of the 2019 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Security Solution at the IBM PartnerWorld at Think conference in San Francisco. This is the first time that an Irish company has ever been received the honour.

The Cork company was one of 18 award winners and dozens of finalists for categories encompassing a wide range of solution and services areas, including analytics and cloud to security and customer engagement.

Smarttech247 was selected among dozens of global applicants based on an in-depth application process that included customer testimonials.

Ronan Murphy, chairman of Smarttech247, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the IBM Beacon Awards for our innovations in cyber security. Smarttech247’s ability to prevent today’s most sophisticated threats before they impact an organisation and deliver business value is what our customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation.”

TechCentral Reporters